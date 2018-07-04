Megaman, Cuphead, Freddy and Jason Get Breakfast Cereal

Pop culture toy company Funko wants to help you start the day off right with a new line of breakfast cereals. Yes, really.

The company is putting out its own cereal line this summer featuring characters from its Pop! Vinyl figure collection like Mega Man, Cuphead, Gollum, Jason Voorhees, and Freddy Krueger. Because nothing says “beloved cereal mascot” like mass murderers that hunt children with sharp objects and distinctive headgear.

Funko, purveyors of pop culture and all things awesome, is committed to helping you start the day off right by putting the fun back in breakfast with FunkO’s,” the company said in a blog post on Monday. “And as we all know from Saturday morning commercials; every breakfast starts with a bowl of brightly colored cereal that comes out of a box with a really cool mascot on the front and a prize inside!”

Each box contains O-shaped cereal in an alarming shade of red, blue or green, plus a collectible figure. But, you’re going to have to do some traveling to grab them all. Starting in July, the Mega Man FunkO’s will be available at GameStop, while the Cuphead and Mugman boxes will be at Hot Topic. You can get the Freddy Krueger and Jason FunkO’s at FYE and the Gollum FunkO’s at BoxLunch. Finally, Freddy FunkO’s will be available through Funko itself.

The toy company said it plans to add additional cereals throughout the year.

Funko isn’t the first pop culture company to mine Saturday morning nostalgia for fun and profit. Last year, Nintendo teamed up with Kellogg’s to create a Super Mario cereal with marshmallow power-ups. The box also included Amiibo functionality that awarded gold coins or a heart to “Super Mario Odyssey” players when they tapped the box on their Nintendo Switch.

