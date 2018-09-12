‘Shadow of the Colossus’ Creator Fumito Ueda is Working On A New Game

Fumito Ueda, creator of cult classic “Shadow of the Colossus” and “Ico,” is currently at work on a brand new game.

Following his work on “The Last Guardian,” Fumito Ueda has confirmed via a recent interview with “Famitsu” that he is indeed working on “a completely new title” that’s now in its extremely early stage. Ueda clarified that the game is currently in a “stage of various trials” and the team at genDESIGN is working on new ideas to “test if they’re interesting or not.”

The game, which doesn’t currently have a name or any other accompanying information along with it, has been backed by game design fund Kowloon Nights. Ueda asserts that the project, however, “doesn’t feel like an indie game” at this point, as the team will be working to create something on the same scale of games like “Ico” and “Shadow of the Colossus.

“If larger-scale development becomes of interest to us, then I think we will significantly expand our development system and take it to a large-scale development team to make it a big game,” said Ueda.

Unfortunately, aside from what Ueda is aiming to create with this new project and the parameters he’s working within, there isn’t a lot of information floating around about what kind of game it is, what players can expect from it, or even a release date at this point.

Additional details will likely be coming down the pipeline in the near future as Ueda completes more work on the project.