Nearly Half of All ‘Power Gamers’ Are Parents, Third Are Women (Study)

A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community.

Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power gamers are defined as people who play 10+ hours a week on PC or consoles. About 40% are college graduates and 68% are employed. Women account for 33% of power gamers, while Hispanics and African Americans account for 19% and 14%, respectively. Gamers have aspirational life goals, the study said. They’re more likely than non-gamers to want to own homes (75% vs. 65%) and they’re slightly more likely to want children (60% vs. 56%).

“Gaming has become a favorite American pastime, and our study identified active gamers across demographics — regardless of age, occupation, ethnicity, and income level,” Mary Murcko, senior vice president of partnerships and revenue at Fullscreen, said in a press release. “One of the most surprising findings is the sharp rise in adults who play, including the many parents who say they are big gamers. Power gamers also yield greater social and purchase power than their non-gaming counterparts, having an outsized influence on their friends’ and family’s purchasing decisions in nearly every category, from travel to gadgets.”

Consumer-centered business strategy company Magid conducted the study on Fullscreen’s behalf from July 10-18. It surveyed more than 1,300 gamers and non-gamers between the ages of 18-44. It also conducted 10 ethnographic interviews with power gamers over the same period. Entertainment and media company Rooster Teeth was also behind the study. Both Fullscreen and Rooster Teeth are subsidiaries of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company.

“As a gamer, it’s heartening to see a study that recognizes and represents who I work and interact with on a daily basis — we’re diverse, have interests outside of gaming and like to share what we enjoy with people we know, both in person and online,” said Ashley Jenkins, creator of Rooster Teeth’s “The Know” and founding member of the Frag Dolls. “This is helpful insight for brands so they can meet gamers where they are — on video and social. Given gamers’ influence and tendency to be natural brand evangelists, brands should invest in learning about gamers, including their habits and other relevant details, like spending, sharing, and viewing preferences.”