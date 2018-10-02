You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nearly Half of All ‘Power Gamers’ Are Parents, Third Are Women (Study)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
xbox one
CREDIT: Future/REX/Shutterstock

A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community.

Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power gamers are defined as people who play 10+ hours a week on PC or consoles. About 40% are college graduates and 68% are employed. Women account for 33% of power gamers, while Hispanics and African Americans account for 19% and 14%, respectively. Gamers have aspirational life goals, the study said. They’re more likely than non-gamers to want to own homes (75% vs. 65%) and they’re slightly more likely to want children (60% vs. 56%).

“Gaming has become a favorite American pastime, and our study identified active gamers across demographics — regardless of age, occupation, ethnicity, and income level,” Mary Murcko, senior vice president of partnerships and revenue at Fullscreen, said in a press release. “One of the most surprising findings is the sharp rise in adults who play, including the many parents who say they are big gamers. Power gamers also yield greater social and purchase power than their non-gaming counterparts, having an outsized influence on their friends’ and family’s purchasing decisions in nearly every category, from travel to gadgets.”

Related

Consumer-centered business strategy company Magid conducted the study on Fullscreen’s behalf from July 10-18. It surveyed more than 1,300 gamers and non-gamers between the ages of 18-44. It also conducted 10 ethnographic interviews with power gamers over the same period. Entertainment and media company Rooster Teeth was also behind the study. Both Fullscreen and Rooster Teeth are subsidiaries of Otter Media, a WarnerMedia company.

“As a gamer, it’s heartening to see a study that recognizes and represents who I work and interact with on a daily basis — we’re diverse, have interests outside of gaming and like to share what we enjoy with people we know, both in person and online,” said Ashley Jenkins, creator of Rooster Teeth’s “The Know” and founding member of the Frag Dolls. “This is helpful insight for brands so they can meet gamers where they are — on video and social. Given gamers’ influence and tendency to be natural brand evangelists, brands should invest in learning about gamers, including their habits and other relevant details, like spending, sharing, and viewing preferences.”

Popular on Variety

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

More Gaming

  • xbox one

    Nearly Half of All 'Power Gamers' Are Parents, Third Are Women (Study)

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • Mark Judge

    The Connection Between the Brett Kavanaugh Hearings and Gamergate

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • Dance Dance Revolution Game

    'Dance Dance Revolution' Movie in the Works

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • Wichita Swatting

    Seattle Police Department Creates Database to Cut Down on Swatting

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • Sneak Peek of 'Overwatch' Lego Line

    Sneak Peek of 'Overwatch' Lego Line Features Adorable, Blocky Tracer

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • Diego Boneta

    Actor Diego Boneta Cast For 'Monster Hunter' Film

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

  • 'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition

    'Honour of Kings' Uses Facial Recognition Software to Age Verify

    A new study highlighting the changing demographics of gamers over the last decade confirms something many of us already knew — video games are now mainstream and there’s no one-size-fits-all approach to describing the gaming community. Nearly half (42%) of all so-called “power gamers” are parents, according to entertainment company Fullscreen’s “Modern Gamer Study.” Power […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad