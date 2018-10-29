You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Metal Gear Solid’ and ‘Twisted Metal’ on Full PS Classic Mini Console Lineup

By

Liz's Most Recent Stories

View All

The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday.

The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan.

Last month, we were told the console would include “Final Fantasy VII,” “Jumping Flash,” “Ridge Racer Type 4,” “Tekken 3,” and “Wild Arms” with the promise of the full lineup of titles to come later.

Turns out, later is now, and the full list includes classics like “Twisted Metal” and “Rayman” for PlayStation fans to enjoy.

The PlayStation Classic will be $100 and will include two controllers and all of the following titles, pre-loaded and ready to play:

  • “Battle Arena Toshinden
  • “Cool Boarders 2”
  • “Destruction Derby”
  • “Final Fantasy VII”
  • Grand Theft Auto
  • “Intelligent Qube”
  • “Jumping Flash”
  • Metal Gear Solid
  • “Mr. Driller”
  • “Oddworld: Abe’s Oddysee”
  • “Rayman”
  • “Resident Evil Director’s Cut”
  • “Revelations: Persona”
  • “Ridge Racer Type 4”
  • “Super Puzzle Fighter II Turbo”
  • “Syphon Filter”
  • “Tekken 3”
  • “Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six”
  • “Twisted Metal”
  • “Wild Arms”

Pre-order is available through select retailers now, and (almost) everything you need will be in the box, including “virtual memory cards” to save your game data. Oddly enough, an AC adaptor is not included.  The website states: “A compatible USB AC adaptor (not included) is required to use this console. Use an AC adaptor that supports 5 V, 1.0 A USB (Type A) output.”

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Gaming

  • 'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal'

    'Metal Gear Solid' and 'Twisted Metal' on Full PS Classic Mini Console Lineup

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • Tyler Raj Barriss

    Accused Serial Swatter To Plead Guilty to 46 New Charges

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon

    Ninja Announces Ninja's New Year Marathon Stream

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form Monster

    Former Runic, Gearbox Devs Form "Community-Driven" Studio, Monster Squad

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For

    Blizzard Introduces Esports Mobile App For iOS and Android

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • 'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko

    'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2:' Your Guide

    Your Guide to 'Red Dead Redemption 2'

    The full list of 20 PlayStation titles coming to the upcoming PlayStation Classic includes “Metal Gear Solid” and “Grand Theft Auto,” among others announced via the PlayStation Blog on Monday. The adorable PlayStation Classic mini console, announced in September, is coming out on Dec. 3, the 25-year anniversary of the original PlayStation’s release in Japan. […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad