From Software’s VR Adventure ‘Déraciné’ Gets November Release Date

CREDIT: From Software/SIE Japan Studio

“Déraciné,” a VR adventure game from “Dark Souls” developer From Software, comes out in North America on Nov. 6, Sony announced on the PlayStation Blog Monday.

From Software is collaborating with SIE Japan Studio on the project. They describe it as a “virtual adventure that allows you to explore a quiet world brimming with mysteries and recall the joy of discovery.” The player is an unseen faerie living in a secluded boarding school alongside the headmaster and his students.

“As you explore a world where time stands still, you will gather a great number of hints, and a story will emerge as you put these fragments of information together,” said Masaaki Yamagiwa, the producer on Déraciné at Japan Studio. “Then this story will deepen, and elements that you initially thought were simple will take on greater meaning. The core of this experience is found in the small epiphanies — the moments when the dots connect and you learn something new.”

Sony first unveiled “Déraciné” at its E3 press conference in June. Variety’s Mike Futter got to see some of the game in action, calling it a “delightfully sweet adventure” that still needs a bit of work.

“There’s nothing too challenging about the puzzles in the opening chapters, but From still has some polishing work to do on the hot spot movement. The teleportation zones are a little temperamental, but with months to go before release, this could be easily remedied,” he wrote.

“Déraciné” is a PlayStation VR exclusive. It costs $30. The digital version will be sold via the PlayStation Store, while a disc version will be available exclusively at GameStop.

