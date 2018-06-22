Developer of “Friday the 13th” Confirms No More Content

No new content will be made for “Friday the 13th: The Game,” the developers confirmed in a post on the official forums.

“Friday the 13th” was originally funded via Kickstarter, and released in 2017 for Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC to mixed reception, but the game has a dedicated fanbase hoping for more content. Unfortunately, Gun Media won’t be creating or adding any more play modes, playable characters, or maps to the title.

Gun Media confirmed in a press release June 11 that the game would no longer have any new DLC content, due to the legal battle over the Friday the 13th franchise started by the original screenwriter, Victor Miller. Miller is attempting to reclaim the rights to his original characters that were used in the 1980 original movie and subsequent releases.

Now, the developers have responded to a series of questions which echo a similar sentiment: If Miller’s attempts to reclaim his characters are found to hold no legal basis and a ruling is made to that effect, could they continue to create content for the game?

The short answer is no. Creative Director Wes Keltner explained how the complexities of the legal issue prevent not just DLC content, but the feasibility (or lack thereof) of Gun Media continuing to develop content while waiting for the legal ruling.

“Development on games can’t just pause indefinitely and pick back up again; it doesn’t work that way,” Keltner wrote. “Especially when you have no idea when that future date will occur. We can’t keep building content that may never see the light of day. That’s bad business.”

Keltner further added that they cannot add any new content, even if it has nothing related to the films in the content.

“We can’t add any content, whatsoever. Nada. Not even a new tree or rock,” Keltner added. “We can only focus on console dedicated servers, bug fixes, and maintenance. I know this isn’t the news you wanted to hear and I wish the situation were different. But it’s the painful truth.”