‘Friday the 13th: The Game’ Winds Down Content Updates Amid Legal Battle

“Friday the 13th: The Game” has become entangled in screenwriter Victor Miller’s ongoing lawsuit to try to reclaim the rights to characters created for the 1980 slasher film and its 11 subsequent sequels, spin-offs, and reboots.

Consequently, the 2017 online multiplayer game will no longer be supported with future content updates, many of which were announced years ago alongside the game’s Kickstarter campaign. All live-ops support of the game will now be limited to bug fixes, server upgrades, and other quality-of-life maintenance. The game’s directors and co-developers at think tank Gun Media confirmed the news in a press release Monday.

“When we originally learned that the game fell within the crosshairs of this legal dispute, we tried to balance the creation of new content requested by our fans against the maintenance and bug fixing that our community expects and deserves. We attempted to do both within the limits of the legal case,” Gun Media said.

“We’ve now been forced to accept that the lawsuit makes future content for the game — including alternate play modes, new playable Jasons and counselors, and new maps — unfeasible now or in the future. Although the listed content types will be affected, we remain committed to launching dedicated servers on our console platforms and providing the continued maintenance and bug fixing important to supporting our fan base.”

Two of the game’s project leads took to Twitter to express their disappointment.

Deeply sorry to share this news. Starting today, no future DLC content for F13 will be released. As you know, it's been our lifelong dream to create a video game based on F13, and thanks to your support, we were lucky enough to realize this dream. We sincerely thank you. https://t.co/KFqpDQpjjb — Hobbs (@Rontao13) June 11, 2018

When you love something, so much..you pour everything into it, because you know there are people out there that care just as much as you do. You paint strokes of gore, horror, laughter…And then your brushes are taken away from you. I love this community. You're my heart now. https://t.co/Vg6klbKB4M — F13_Wes (@weskeltner) June 11, 2018

Producer Sean S. Cunningham, co-creator of the series and director of the original “Friday” film, contends that Miller’s script was written on a work-for-hire basis, meaning Miller would have no legal basis for his bid to reclaim rights to the franchise. The lawsuit has kept the film series in limbo since 2009’s “Friday the 13th” remake.

“Friday the 13th: The Game” launched on May 26, 2017.

This story is developing.