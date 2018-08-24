You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Enabling 2FA on an Epic Games Account Gets You a Free 'Fortnite' Emote

CREDIT: Epic Games

Popular online games are usually juicy targets for hackers, and “Fortnite” is no exception. So developer Epic Games is encouraging players to improve their security by giving away a free emote to everyone who enables two-factor authentication.

“Your account security is our top priority!” Epic said. “Protect your account by enabling 2FA. As a reward for protecting your account, you’ll unlock the Boogiedown Emote in ‘Fortnite Battle Royale.'”

Epic Games’ 2FA feature supports either an authenticator app (Google Authenticator, LastPass, Authy, etc.) or an email address method. “Fortnite” players can opt-in by visiting their Epic Games account settings page and clicking on the password & security tab. They will be prompted to enter a passcode the first time they sign in after enabling the feature if they use a new device, if it’s been 30 days since their last login, or if they’ve cleared their browser cookies recently. Note the authentication is for logging into an Epic account only; players don’t have to log in each time they play “Fortnite.”

Once 2FA is enabled, players should automatically unlock the Boogie Down emote when they enter the Battle Royale lobby.

“Fortnite” celebrated its first anniversary in July. It currently has over 125 million players across PC, consoles, and iOS, and it’s reportedly made over $1 billion from in-app purchases. Epic recently launched an Android version that could bring in an additional 250 million players, president and founder Tim Sweeney recently told Variety.

