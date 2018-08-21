You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Forza Horizon 4’ Introduces New Team Adventure Multiplayer Mode

Forza Horizon 4” will include a new competitive multiplayer mode known as Team Adventure. This mode will find players working together to complete special races, missions, and new Freeform Rushes. It also includes a selection of new Leagues to complete, as well as Grandmaster titles to earn.

The expansive racing title will feature dynamic seasons as players zip around historic Britain in a shared open world setting. It will feature over 450 licensed cars to collect and drive, as well as a special route creator that allows drivers to cobble together their own racers.

With a server meant to support up to 72 players, the new multiplayer options should add quite a few different ways for those interested in competing to show off their skills on the road.

The racing game, which is developed by Playground Games, was previously rumored to feature a special “Halo” mission, according to a leak spotted by Eurogamer. The leaked images appeared to display a new Warthog-themed mission, which could potentially be a reference to The Silent Cartographer mission in 2001’s “Halo: Combat Evolved.”

The inaugural four-week Team Adventure series begins on Oct. 2 alongside the launch of “Forza Horizon 4,” coming to Xbox One and Windows 10. Like the other Xbox One exclusives, it will be hitting Xbox Game Pass on the same day as well.

  • New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to

    New Spirit Trials Mode Coming to 'Ori and the Will of the Wisps'

  • Everything Wants to Kill Lara in

    Everything Wants to Kill Lara in 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider'

  • Villains Will Take Over the World

    Villains Take Over the World in 'LEGO DC Super-Villains'

  • 'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team

    'Forza Horizon 4' Introduces New Team Adventure Multiplayer Mode

  • THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute

    THQ Nordic Cuts Deal to Distribute Microsoft Games on Steam, Disc

  • Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The

    Supermassive Plans to Launch Two 'The Dark Pictures' Games Per Year

  • The Division 2

    'The Division 2' Launches Mar. 15; Pre-Orders Available Now

