‘Forza Horizon 4’ Leak Reveals ‘Halo’-Based Mission

Microsoft’s upcoming racing game “Forza Horizon 4” apparently has a level based on a classic “Halo” mission, according to a leak posted on Imgur and spotted by Eurogamer.

The leaked images display numerous vehicles found in the game, including “Halo’s” Warthog. This isn’t the first time the Warthog has appeared in the racing franchise; “Forza Horizon 3” players could unlock it by participating in limited-time “Forzathon” events. But, this is the first time the series is reportedly offering a full “Halo” event.

A screenshot shows the Warthog on a beach with a Covenant spaceship and Halo ring in the distance. This suggests content based around The Silent Cartographer level from 2001’s “Halo: Combat Evolved.” The Silent Cartographer is the fourth mission in that game, it takes place on an island, and it features the Warthog.

Fans also spotted an icon on the “Forza Horizon 4” map back in July resembling a Pelican dropship, while others managed to download the game in June and datamined it, revealing several “Halo”-related files.

In addition to the Warthog, the leaked images tease a number of vehicles and in-game events, including a 1960’s collection, vintage racers, David vs. Goliath, and more. There’s even a blue station wagon with wood paneling that looks like it was ripped directly from my Long Island childhood.

Variety reached out to Microsoft to confirm whether or not the leak is legit, but it did not immediately respond.

Forza Horizon 4″ is developed by Playground Games. It launches on PC and Xbox One on Oct. 2.

