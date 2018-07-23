‘Fortnite’s’ Playground Mode Returns This Week

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon.

The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s shopping carts, golf carts, basketball courts and golf courses. The first release of the mode was plagued with problems and after a bumpy period of allowing people to check it out, it was removed. At the time, Epic said that a slew of new sorts additions would be coming to the mode the next time it was launched. That included 1v1s, 2v2s, team selection, controller aim assist, the ability to edit others’ structures, teammate highlighting while on the map, traps that correctly affect both enemies and teammates, and pickaxe damage.

In Monday’s tweet, Epic said that the mode will feature new team select options with the full list of changes coming in the 5.10 patch notes.

Since July 24, is Fortnite’s 1 year birthday, as Epic puts it, fans will also be able to take part in a limited time in-game birthday event which will allow them to earn birthday cosmetics by completing birthday challenges and quests in-game.

Each challenge a player completes unlocks a slice of the birthday cosmetic set.

  • Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon
  • Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray
  • Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000 XP.
  • Complete all 3 challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling

Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero! Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).

Popular on Variety

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

  • Keri Russell

    'Star Wars: Episode IX' Eyes Keri Russell

  • Little Women Cast

    Greta Gerwig's 'Little Women' Eyes Meryl Streep, Emma Stone, Saoirse Ronan, Timothee Chalamet

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite's' Playground Mode Returns This Week

    'Fortnite's' Playground Mode Returns This Week

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • Fallout 76

    'Fallout 76' Closed Beta Happening This October

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • 'Tetris Effect' Started Life as 'Zen

    How 'Tetris Effect' Creates an Escapist Reality

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • 'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open

    'Dragon Ball FighterZ' for Switch Open Beta Coming Soon

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official

    Reaper's Shotgun Is The First Official 'Overwatch' Nerf Toy

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex

    Funko's First 'Fortnite' Figure is Rex Skin

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

  • Esports Could Be in the Olympics

    Esports Could Be in the Olympics by 2024

    “Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon. The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad