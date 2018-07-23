‘Fortnite’s’ Playground Mode Returns This Week

“Fortnite’s” popular limited-time mode, Playground, returns to the game on July 25, the day after the game’s one year anniversary, developer Epic Games announced Monday afternoon.

The four-player sandbox mode ostensibly allows players to practice and train together, but can also be used to build games inside the game, taking advantage of things like “Fortnite’s shopping carts, golf carts, basketball courts and golf courses. The first release of the mode was plagued with problems and after a bumpy period of allowing people to check it out, it was removed. At the time, Epic said that a slew of new sorts additions would be coming to the mode the next time it was launched. That included 1v1s, 2v2s, team selection, controller aim assist, the ability to edit others’ structures, teammate highlighting while on the map, traps that correctly affect both enemies and teammates, and pickaxe damage.

In Monday’s tweet, Epic said that the mode will feature new team select options with the full list of changes coming in the 5.10 patch notes.

Playground mode returns on July 25th! Set up squad battles with new team select options, skirt around in an ATK and gear up with lots more loot. Look out for the full list of changes in the 5.10 patch notes. pic.twitter.com/7bK1Wgg98U — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 23, 2018

Since July 24, is Fortnite’s 1 year birthday, as Epic puts it, fans will also be able to take part in a limited time in-game birthday event which will allow them to earn birthday cosmetics by completing birthday challenges and quests in-game.

Each challenge a player completes unlocks a slice of the birthday cosmetic set.

Deal 1,000 damage to opponents to unlock the Fortnite Birthday! Emoticon

Emoticon Dance at different birthday cakes to unlock the Happy Birthday! Spray

Spray Play 14 matches to unlock 5,000 XP.

XP. Complete all 3 challenges to earn the Birthday Cake Back Bling

Complete the Fortnite Birthday questline in Save the World and earn the Birthday Brigade Ramirez Hero! Earn tickets to spend on Birthday Llamas which can contain Heroes and weapons from every event this year (not including quest rewards).