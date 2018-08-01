Parents Paying ‘Fortnite’ Tutors $20 an Hour to Help Their Children

Parents are taking their children to “Fortnite” coaches to improve their chances of securing a Battle Royale win, the Wall Street Journal reports.

Parents are paying up to $20 per hour to help their kids improve their skills in “Fortnite”, Epic Games’ phenomenally successful free-to-play Battle Royale game.

“Fortnite” – which is out on iPhone, Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One – encompasses a “Hunger Games”-like battle which pitches 100 players against each other, either alone or in small teams. The team or player that survives until the end wins the match.

According to those parents, some children are feeling pressure not just to play with their friends, but also succeed.

“There’s pressure not to just play it but to be really good at it,” said Ally Hicks, who bought four hours of lessons for her 10-year-old son. “You can imagine what that was like for him at school.”

Nick Mennen, who’s been paying coaches to tutor his son, Noble, said the 12-year-old’s gone from struggling in the game to “throw[ing] down 10 to 20 wins”.

“Fortnite” is celebrating its one-year anniversary with a handful of additional “Birthday Challenges”, and recently delivered a new patch.