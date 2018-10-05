‘Fortnite’ Nintendo Switch Bundle Available In Stores Now

The previously-announced “Fortnite”-themed Nintendo Switch bundle is available in stores as of Friday, Oct. 5.

The Nintendo Switch: Fortnite – Double Helix Bundle is a $300 package that includes special “Fortnite”-themed goodies, such as 1,000 V-Bucks as well as the Double Helix cosmetic set.

It’s usually around $10 to purchase that amount of V-Bucks in-game, and players can use the extra currency to purchase a seasonal Battle Pass or beef up their collection of cosmetics further. The included Double Helix cosmetic set comes with the Double Helix outfit, Telemetry back bling, Pinpoint pickaxe, and the Rotor glider.

This is the latest Nintendo Switch bundle to have been announced just in time for the holidays, with a “Super Smash Bros. Ultimate” version releasing on Nov. 2 complete with a copy of the game as well as a Switch console with a custom design for $360. Further, a “Pokémon: Let’s Go! Pikachu and Eevee” bundle was announced previously that will come with yellow and tan Joy-Con controllers as well as imagery of the titular Pokémon Pikachu and Eevee.

“Fortnite” just kicked off its sixth season, introducing a Halloween-like theme known as Darkness Rises, described by Epic Games as a season of “frights and delights” with pets like Camp, Bonesy, and Scales to collect in addition to customizable Progressive Skins. Werewolves, robotic llama DJs, and a whole new selection of silly emotes have been included, which fans continue to eat up.