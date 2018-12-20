×
‘Fortnite’ Season 7, Week 3 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 7’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 7 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Ride a Zipline in different matches (5)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Lonely Lodge (1)
  • Legendary weapon Eliminations (Hard; 2)
  • Search Chests at Polar Peak or Tomato Temple (7)
  • Ring a doorbell in different named locations in a single match (2)
  • Search between three ski lodges (Hard; 1)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (Hard; 200 damage)

To find specific named locations, ziplines, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

