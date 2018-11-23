×
‘Fortnite’ Season 6, Week 9 Challenges Guide

By

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Get 30s of airtime in a vehicle (30 seconds)
  • Get a score of 10 or more on different Carnival Clown Boards (3)
  • Stage 1 of 4: Consume Mushrooms (Hard; 5)
  • Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or Grenade (300 damage)
  • Deal damage to opponent structures with Dynamite (10,000 damage)
  • Rocket or Grenade Launcher Eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with Grenades to opponents (Hard; 100 damage)

To find the mushrooms, Carnival Clown Boards, and the hidden Battle Star, head to the locations marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

  Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 9 Challenges Guide

  Your Complete Black Friday Gaming Deals

    Black Friday Gaming Deals 2018: Microsoft, Nintendo, PlayStation, and Windows PC

  'Breath of the Wild' Producer Explains

    'Breath of the Wild' Producer Explains Why It Doesn't Fit The Timeline

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Top Pre-Selling

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Top Pre-Selling Title on Switch and in Franchise History

  Dutch Mental Health Facility Treats Gaming

    Dutch Mental Health Facility Treats Gaming Addiction in Teens

  It Starts with a Flicker: How

    It Starts with a Flicker: How Games Can Bring Humanity Closer Together

  'Pokemon Let's Go Eevee' is a

    Video Game Review: 'Pokemon Let's Go Eevee'

