‘Fortnite’ Season 6, Week 8 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-eight challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Stage 1 of 5: Visit Lonely Lodge and Retail Row in a single match (2)
  • Dance with a fish trophy at different Named Locations (7)
  • Six Shooter or Heavy Assault Rifle Eliminations (Hard; 2)
  • Get a score of 3 on different Clay Pigeon Shooters (3)
  • Get Trick Points in a vehicle (250,000 points)
  • Visit different Named Locations in a single match (Hard; 4)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Use Grappling Hook (Hard; 1)

To find the clay-pigeon shooters, fish trophies, and the Hidden Banner, head to the locations marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

