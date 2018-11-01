You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 6, Week 6 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Place Chillers in different matches (3)
  • Search a Chest in different Named Locations (7)
  • Shotgun Eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Shifty Shafts (1)
  • Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250 damage)
  • Stage 1 of 4: Find the Sheet Music in Pleasant Park (Hard; 1)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Elimination with a Common weapon (Hard; 1)

To find the sheet music and the hidden Battle Star, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

  EA Details Four 'Anthem' Javelins

    EA Details Four 'Anthem' Javelins

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 6 Challenges Guide

  • Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App

    Nintendo Reveals 'Smash World' Smartphone App for 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

  • New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video

    New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Video Explains Confusing Backstory (Watch)

  'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features Revealed

    'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Online Features Revealed

  • All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate'

    All New 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' Fighter Will Get an Amiibo

  • Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead

    Game Site Apologizes For 'Red Dead Redemption 2' Leak, Pays £1 million Donation

