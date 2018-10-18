You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

date 2018-10-18

'Fortnite' Season 6, Week 4 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-four challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Use a Port-a-Fort or Port-a-Fortress in different matches (5)
  • Search an ammo box in different named locations (7)
  • Ring the doorbell of a house with an opponent inside in different matches (3)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Land at Greasy Grove
  • Stage 1 of 3: Dance on top of a Clock Tower
  • Get a score of 3 or more at different Shooting Galleries (Hard; 5)
  • Eliminate opponents near any of the Corrupted Areas (Hard; 3)

To find the doorbells, shooting galleries, and various named locations, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

