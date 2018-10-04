You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 6, Week 2 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-two challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Visit all of the Corrupted Areas (7)
  • Use a Shadow Stone in different matches (3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with standard Assault Rifles to opponents (Hard; 200 damage)
  • Eliminate an opponent ffrom at least 50m away (1)
  • Deal damage with Pistols to opponents (500 damage)
  • SMG Eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Deal damage with Hunting Rifles to opponents (200 damage)

To find the Corrupted Areas, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog.” The cheat sheet also lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

