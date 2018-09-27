You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 6, Week 1 Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 6 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Pick up a legendary item in different matches (3)
  • Regain health from a Cozy Campfire (150)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Search chests (Hard; 3)
  • Apply shields (500)
  • Stage 1 of 1: Land at Junk Junction (1)
  • Dance under different Streetlight Spotlights (Hard; 7)
  • Eliminate opponents in different named locations (Hard; 5)

To find the Streetlight Spotlights, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Twitter user “ItsEnergie.” The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, like Junk Junction, and lets you know what to expect from each stage of the multi-step challenges.

As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them. Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

Popular on Variety

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

  • Sandra Oh Parents

    Sandra Oh Brings Her Parents to Emmys Red Carpet: 'I'm So Proud of Her'

  • 'Modern Family' Actress Sarah Hyland: 'If

    Sarah Hyland on 'Modern Family' Death: 'If the dog dies, I leave'

  • A Star Is Born

    Lady Gaga Recalls Being Bullied in School: 'I Felt Ugly'

  • 'The Hate U Give' Cast on

    'The Hate U Give' Cast Gives the Correct Response to 'I Don't See Color'

  • Melissa-McCarthy

    Melissa McCarthy Is 'Very Done' With Playing Sean Spicer on 'SNL'

  • Nicole Kidman Discusses the #MeToo Movement

    Nicole Kidman on What She'd Like to See From the #MeToo Movement

More Gaming

  • Hideo Kojima, Todd Howard Judge Student

    Hideo Kojima, Todd Howard To Judge Student Game Awards At 'The Game Awards 2018'

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • American Indian Casinos Help Tribes, California

    Native American Bet on Gambling Enriches California and Reservations

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • Check Out The Official (And Free)

    Check Out The Official (And Free) 'Call of Duty: Black Ops 4' Comic

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • 'Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night

    'Castlevania Requiem: Symphony of the Night & Rondo of Blood' Bundle Comes To PS4

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • Microsoft Bringing Back Annual X0 Event

    Microsoft Bringing Back Annual X0 Event This November

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • GLAAD Will Recognize Excellence in Video

    GLAAD to Recognize Excellence in Video Game LGBTQ Representation

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

  • Oculus Quest Headset Gets ‘Vader Immortal’

    'Star Wars' VR Series 'Vader Immortal' Puts You Inside Darth Vader's Castle (Watch)

    Season 6’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.) […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad