'Fortnite' Season 5, Week 9 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
Season 5’s week-eight challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Thanks to the new limited-time High Stakes event, there are three bonus challenges at the moment; they’ll need to be completed while playing the High Stakes mode.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Deal damage with explosive weapons to opponents (500 damage)
  • Get trick points in a shopping cart or ATK (150,000 points)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Shifty Shafts (Hard; 1)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Search a chest in Haunted Hills (1)
  • Visit different stone heads (7)
  • Assault-rifle eliminations (Hard; 5)
  • Eliminate opponents in Tomato Temple (Hard; 3)
  • Play matches of the Getaway (High Stakes; 10)
  • Deal damage to jewel-carrying opponents (High Stakes; 500 damage)
  • Pick up a jewel in different matches of the Getaway (High Stakes; 5)

To find the hidden chests, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or in-game treasure maps. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, like Haunted Hills and Tomato Temple, and highlights the various spawn points for the stone heads you’ll have to track down. This zoomed-in map by Redditor “Qpaniic” gives a better view of the free Battle Star’s location. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

