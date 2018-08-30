‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 8 Challenges Guide

Season 5’s week-eight challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

Place traps (10)

Search chests in Wailing Woods (7)

Shotgun eliminations (Hard; 4)

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250 damage)

Use a rift at different rift spawn locations (10)

Search between three oversized seats (Hard; 1)

Stage 1 of 3: Eliminate an opponent in Greasy Grove (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, like Greasy Grove, and highlights the various spawn points for the “rifts” you’ll have to track down. This zoomed-in map by Redditor “Qpaniic” will help you track down chests in Wailing Woods. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

