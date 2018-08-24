You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 7 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 5’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Visit different named locations in a single match (4)
  • Search supply drops (3)
  • SMG eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Deal damage to opponents’ structures with remote explosives (8,000 damage)
  • Stage 1 of 5: Search a chest in Pleasant Park (1)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Dusty Divot (Hard; 1)
  • Eliminate opponents in Lazy Links (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Dusty Divot and Lazy Links. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

