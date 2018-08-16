‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 6 Challenges Guide

Season 5’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

Search chests in Junk Junction (7)

Use Rift Portals (3)

Eliminate opponents in a single match (Hard; 3)

Deal damage to players with a Clinger, Stink Bomb, or grenade (300 damage)

Hit a golf ball from tee to green on different holes (5)

Follow the treasure map found in Snobby Shores (Hard; 1)

Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Junk Junction and Shifty Shafts, and highlights the various spawn points for the Rift Portals you’ll have to track down. This zoomed-in map by Redditor “Qpaniic” will help you track down chests in Junk Junction. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

