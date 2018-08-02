‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 4 Challenges Guide

Season 5’s week-four challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

Build structures (250)

Jump through flames with a shopping cart or ATK (5)

Eliminate Opponents in Dusty Divot (Hard; 3)

Deal damage with sniper rifles to opponents (500 damage)

Search chests in Flush Factory (7)

Search between a gas station, soccer pitch, and Stunt Mountain (Hard; 1)

Pistol eliminations (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Dusty Divot and Flush Factory, and highlights the various spawn points for the flaming hoops you’ll have to track down. This zoomed-in map will help you track down chests in Flush Factory. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

“Fortnite” is also celebrating its one-year anniversary with a handful of additional, and fairly simple, “Birthday Challenges.” They are as follows: play matches (14), deal damage to opponents (1,000 damage), and dance in front of different birthday cakes (10). To locate the various birthday cake spawn points, consult this separate map by “thesquatingdog.” These don’t require a Battle Pass to unlock, but they will become unavailable on August 7.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.