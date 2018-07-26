‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 3 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
Season 5’s week-three challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Deal damage to opponents in a single match (500 damage)
  • Use a Launchpad (1)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Flush Factory (Hard; 1)
  • Search chests in Fatal Fields (7)
  • Shoot a clay pigeon at different locations (5)
  • Eliminate opponents in Haunted Hills (Hard; 5)
  • Explosive-weapon eliminations (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Fatal Fields and Haunted Hills, and highlights the various spawn points for the clay-pigeon throwers you’ll have to track down. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Fortnite” is also celebrating its one-year anniversary with a handful of additional, and fairly simple, “Birthday Challenges.” They are as follows: play matches (14), deal damage to opponents (1,000 damage), and dance in front of different Birthday Cakes (10). To locate the various Birthday Cake spawn points, consult this separate map by “thesquatingdog.”

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

