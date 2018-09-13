‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 10 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 5’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier, up to a season maximum of 100, players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. (Collecting 10 Battle Stars will unlock one additional tier.)

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Thanks to the limited-time High Stakes event, there are also three bonus challenges at the moment; they’ll need to be completed while playing the High Stakes mode.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Search jigsaw puzzle pieces in basements (7)
  • Consume apples or mushrooms (20)
  • Eliminate opponents (Hard; 10)
  • Search chests in Salty Springs (7)
  • Deal damage to opponents (5,000 damage)
  • Search between a covered bridge, waterfall, and the ninth green (Hard; 1)
  • Stage 1 of 3: Eliminate an opponent in Pleasant Park (Hard; 1)
  • Play matches of the Getaway (High Stakes; 10)
  • Deal damage to jewel-carrying opponents (High Stakes; 500 damage)
  • Pick up a jewel in different matches of the Getaway (High Stakes; 5)

To find the hidden items, head to the spots marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or in-game treasure maps. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, like Salty Springs and Pleasant Park, and highlights the various spawn points for the apples, mushrooms, and jigsaw pieces you’ll have to track down. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed one or more challenges in order to be sure you get credit for them.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what changes the game delivered with the latest patch here.

