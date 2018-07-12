‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 1 Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 5 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10.

Here’s what you have to do this week:

  • Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500 damage)
  • Search a Supply Llama (1)
  • Search chests in Snobby Shores (7)
  • Search floating lightning bolts (7)
  • Clinger, stink bomb, or grenade eliminations (Hard; 3)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Risky Reels (Hard; 1)
  • Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Snobby Shores, Risky Reels, and Retail Row, and highlights the various spawn locations for the lightning bolts you’ll have to track down. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 5, Week 1 Challenges Guide

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • Unreal Engine Marketplace Will Give More

    Unreal Engine Marketplace Increases Revenue Share to Creators, Makes Retroactive Payments

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • 'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game

    'The Walking Dead's' Augmented Reality Game Is Live

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • 'Fortnite' Season 5: Nerfed Shotguns, Golf

    'Fortnite' Season 5: Nerfed Shotguns, Golf Carts, Shifting Storms, New Areas

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • Tencent, Ubisoft, EA Top List of

    Tencent, Ubisoft, EA Top List of Publishers With Most No. 1 Free Apps

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • Magic Leap Ships This Summer

    Magic Leap Ships This Summer, Here Are Some of Its Specs

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

  • The Reach of E3 2018

    The Reach of E3 2018 Extended to 15M Tweets, 2.9M Viewers

    Season 5’s week-one challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad