‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 9 Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

  • Deal Damage with Explosive Weapons to opponents (500 damage)
  • Search Chests in Moisty Mire (7)
  • Use a Shopping Cart
  • Visit the center of Named Locations in a Single Match (4)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Haunted Hills (Hard)
  • Shotgun Eliminations (Hard; 4)
  • Eliminate opponents in Anarchy Acres (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints the center of each named location scattered across the island. When it comes time to plunder chests in Moisty Mire, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    ‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 9 Challenges Guide

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where

    New ‘Halo’ Novel Picks Up Where ‘Halo 5: Guardians’ Left Off

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4'

    'Too Many Cooks,' 'Final Deployment 4' Creators on Commentary Behind Spoof

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • UTA Acquires Esports Companies Press X

    United Talent Agency Acquires Esports Companies Press X and Everyday Influencers

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts

    'PUBG Mobile's' New Royale Pass Boosts Revenue by 365% in One Week

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec

    'Fallout 76' Trailer Mixes Cartoony Vault-Tec Goodness With Gameplay

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division to

    Elgato Systems Sells Gaming Division, Streaming Hardware Line to Corsair

    Season 4’s week-nine challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad