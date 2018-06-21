‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 8 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-eight challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

Deal Headshot Damage to opponents (250 damage)

Search Chests in Salty Springs (7)

Search 7 Chests in a single match (7)

Search Hungry Gnomes (7)

Search between a Bear, Crater, and a Refrigerator Shipment (Hard)

Supressed Weapon Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Pleasant Park (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also reveals the locations of the Hungry Gnomes scattered across the island. When it comes time to plunder chests in Salty Springs, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.