You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 7 Challenges Guide

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

  • Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250 damage)
  • Search Chests in Risky Reels (7)
  • Consume Hop Rocks, Apples or Mushrooms (20)
  • Score a goal on different pitches (5)
  • Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (Hard)
  • Assult Rifle Eliminations (Hard; 5)
  • Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog; there’s no need to bother grabbing the treasure map in Pleasant Park first. The cheat sheet also reveals the locations of the many “hop rocks,” apples, and mushrooms scattered across the island, as well as places you can earn the soccer-goal challenge.

When it comes time to plunder chests in Risky Reels, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. And here’s another excellent map pinpointing the location of the weekly Blockbuster Challenge, which only unlocks after you’ve done all seven of the other challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.

More Gaming

  • ‘Black Desert Online’ Brings High Fantasy

    ‘Black Desert Online’ Brings High Fantasy MMORPG Action to Xbox One

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'Batman Arkham' Developer Rocksteady Apologizes For

    'Batman Arkham' Developer Rocksteady Apologizes to Fans for E3 Absence

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • Fortnite Battle Royale

    'Fortnite' Season 4, Week 7 Challenges Guide

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'Transference' Offers an Unnerving Blend of

    'Transference' Offers an Unnerving Blend of Paranoia and Psychology, All in VR

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • ICM Partners Forms Partnership With Esports

    ICM Partners Teams Up With Esports Talent Agency Evolved

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • 'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' Tackles

    'Shadow of the Tomb Raider' to Tackle Incongruity of White, Rich Croft Adventures

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

  • Sony Responds to 'Fortnite' Account Controversy

    Sony Responds to 'Fortnite' Account Controversy

    Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts. Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad