‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 7 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-seven challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

Deal damage with a pickaxe to opponents (250 damage)

Search Chests in Risky Reels (7)

Consume Hop Rocks, Apples or Mushrooms (20)

Score a goal on different pitches (5)

Follow the treasure map found in Pleasant Park (Hard)

Assult Rifle Eliminations (Hard; 5)

Eliminate opponents in Shifty Shafts (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog; there’s no need to bother grabbing the treasure map in Pleasant Park first. The cheat sheet also reveals the locations of the many “hop rocks,” apples, and mushrooms scattered across the island, as well as places you can earn the soccer-goal challenge.

When it comes time to plunder chests in Risky Reels, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. And here’s another excellent map pinpointing the location of the weekly Blockbuster Challenge, which only unlocks after you’ve done all seven of the other challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

