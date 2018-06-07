‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 6 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s week-six challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what you have to do this week:

Search Supply Drops (3)

Deal damage with Shotguns to opponents (1,000 damage)

Search Chests in Loot Lake (7)

Spray over different Carbide and Omega Posters (7)

Search between a Playground, Campsite, and a Footprint (Hard)

SMG Eliminations (Hard; 3)

Eliminate opponents in Retail Row (Hard; 3)

To find the Battle Star hidden between the playground, campsite, and footprint, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog. The map also reveals the locations of the many Carbide and Omega posters scattered across the island.

When it comes time to plunder chests in Loot Lake, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. And here’s another excellent map pinpointing the location of the weekly Blockbuster Challenge, which only unlocks after you’ve done all seven of the other challenges. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks, and you’ll unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

You can find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.