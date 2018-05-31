‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 5 Challenges Guide

Season 4’s Week 5 challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

Deal damage with SMGs to opponents (500 damage)

Search Chests in Dusty Divot (7)

Use a Vending Machine (3)

Dance with others to raise the disco ball near Loot Lake (1)

Follow the treasure map found in Greasy Grove (Hard)

Minigun or Light Machine Gun Eliminations (Hard; 2)

Eliminate opponents in Lucky Landing (Hard; 3)

To find the dance floor with the disco ball, the vending machines, and the hidden treasure, consult this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user thesquatingdog. There’s no need to go looking for the treasure map in Greasy Grove, despite what the challenge says, since players already have the chest’s location.

When it’s time to go chest hunting in Dusty Divot, check out this guide detailing the spawn points. And here’s an excellent map pinpointing the location of the weekly Blockbuster Challenge, which only unlocks after gamers have done all seven of the other challenges. As always, players have to finish out the match they’re in once they have completed a challenge in order to be sure get credit for it.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Complete all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give maximum value, in terms of loot, for a Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.