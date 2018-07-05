‘Fortnite’ Season 4, Week 10 Challenges Guide

Fortnite Battle Royale
Season 4’s week-ten challenges are live in “Fortnite,” and that means new ways to earn Battle Stars and experience. By collecting more Battle Stars and upping their tier (up to a season maximum of 100), players can earn limited-time rewards like cosmetic outfits and XP boosts.

Weekly challenges are available for anyone who purchases the Season 4 Battle Pass, which can be had for 950 in-game “V-Bucks,” or roughly $10. Here’s what to do this week:

  • Search chests in Junk Junction (7)
  • Deal damage to opponents’ structures (5,000 damage)
  • Search a chest, ammo box, and supply drop in a single match (3)
  • Skydive through floating rings (20)
  • Search between movie titles (Hard; 1)
  • Eliminate opponents (Hard; 10)
  • Eliminate opponents in Fatal Fields (Hard; 3)

To find the hidden Battle Star, head to the spot marked on this handy all-in-one cheat sheet by Reddit user “thesquatingdog”; there’s no need to waste time looking for landmarks or an in-game treasure map. The cheat sheet also pinpoints key named locations, such as Junk Junction and Fatal Fields. (You’ll spot the floating rings when you skydive into the match.)

When it comes time to plunder chests in Junk Junction, consult this local map of the area to find the various spawn points. As always, remember to finish out the match you’re in once you’ve completed a challenge in order to be sure you get credit for it.

This is the final week of Season 4.

Hard challenges will award players 10 Battle Stars; the rest will usually award five. Complete any four of these tasks to unlock the weekly featured Battle Pass reward. Finish all of them to earn as many Battle Stars as possible — which will give you maximum value, in terms of loot, for your Battle Pass.

Find out what the game delivered with the latest patch here.

