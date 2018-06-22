‘Fortnite’s’ Save the World Campaign Is Getting A Big Update

CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games is working on new content for “Fortnite’s” Save the World story mode. It detailed the upcoming changes in a “Save the World State of Development” post on Friday.

The biggest additions are a new story campaign called Canny Valley and a new desert biome. Epic said it will deliver Canny Valley’s first act shortly after the v5.0 patch.

“The story will answer many questions — was Dr. Vinderman a hero or a villain?” Epic wrote. “What happened to him? Who is ‘the real Ray,’ and where is she? What really is the Storm, and why did it happen? You’ll also see Lars and his band, ‘Steel Wool,’ Dennis, Penny and all the other characters you love, along with iconic locations and enemies.”

In addition, Epic wants to increase the variety of Save the World missions and enemy types. It said it will have more to share on that in the future. In the meantime, it’s debuting two brand-new enemy types in the next few months — a more powerful variant of the Shielder, followed by the Zapper.

Challenge the Horde is returning in v5.0. The fast-paced mode drops players into a map with a pre-built base to battle against waves of enemies, but gives them a limited time to craft weapons, build structures, and lay traps. It will be the focus of “Fortnite’s” v5.0 event and it will come with several improvements, included new rewards and reworked combat, difficulty progression, and mini-bosses.

“Fortnite” is approaching its first birthday on Jul. 25. “More details to come soon, but you can expect a special anniversary Llama with some nostalgic goodies,” Epic said. “Save room for cake!”

