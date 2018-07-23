‘Fortnite’ Light-Up, Music-Playing Boogie Bombs, Pickax, Costumes Coming This Fall

It’s official (as if it weren’t already): “Fortnite” is a part of mainstream culture.

Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s Monday announced a new partnership with the game’s developer that will have the two retailers selling a range of officially licensed “Fortnite” Halloween costumes, cosplay gear, and accessories come this fall.

The gear, currently listed on Spirit Halloween’s website, includes a light-up, music-playing Boogie Bomb, pickax, some back bling (“Fortnite” vernacular for what are essentially backpacks), and a number of costumes ranging from the holiday-themed Crackshot to the bare-bones skull trooper. Some of the more elaborate costumes, and there are a ton of them in the game, haven’t yet made it onto the website and it’s unclear if they ever will. The prices range from $15 for some of the smaller props to about $60 for the adult costumes. In the game, players can pay as much as $20 for digital versions of those costumes.

“‘Fortnite’ fans will be able to don their favorite costume skins preparing for epic battles in official gear and accessories,” said Kym Sarkos, executive vice president of Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s. “Dance battles, gaming with friends and cosplaying are only the beginning. We will continue to add detailed replica products for ‘Fortnite’ fanatics, so be sure to keep an eye out for additional supply drops.”

The real-world “Fortnite” goodies begin arriving in stores at Spirit Halloween and Spencer’s around Labor Day.