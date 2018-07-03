‘Fortnite’ Playground is Open Again

The “Fortnite” Playground mode is available once again, according to the popular game’s official Twitter account.

The popular new mode crashed just a few hours after its release on Wednesday. Epic Games attempted to bring the mode back online, but “matchmaking” issues appeared to be preventing the developer and publisher from releasing it once again. After repeated delays and apologies for those delays, the Playground is now up and running again.

Success! All players can now join in on the fun in the Playground LTM. Drop in and let your imagination run wild. More details: https://t.co/nSpL6uQDwl — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) July 3, 2018

The limited time mode allows four players at a time to try out the world of “Fortnite” for one hour of free-play. This lets players familiarize themselves with game functions without competing in a match, as the players and friends will simply respawn after any friendly-fire deaths. This kind of mode was very much needed by new players, who might otherwise take far longer to learn how to play in the battle royale mode, in which you have to survive long enough to get comfortable with the game.

A note from the thread announcing the re-release official subreddit for “Fortnite” advises players on how to avoid errors when trying to join the mode.

“Please remember to change your region back to ‘auto select’ and verify you’re on your preferred region,” the post says. “There is the possibility that you may encounter an error, as many players are attempting to join this game mode. Just attempt to requeue until you find a match.”

No word yet on if the limited-time mode could become a permanent mode.