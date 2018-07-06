‘Fortnite: Battle Royale’s’ Limited Time Playground Mode Is Going Offline Again Next Week

“Fortnite: Battle Royale’s” massively popular Playground Mode will be going offline once more on July 12, as developer Epic Games begins tweaking its next iteration. This will mean the mode will have only been available for nine days since it was brought back online as of July 3, following a torrent of server issues and other frustrating snafus after its initial debut. Almost immediately after it made its initial debut, the mode was shut down, much to the frustration of players across the world.

The four-player sandbox mode, which allows players to practice and train together without the constant threat of being killed off or otherwise assaulted by others, will return following this new planned maintenance period with a swath of new features. Epic Games has confirmed via Reddit post that 1v1s, 2v2s, team selection, controller aim assist, the ability to edit others’ structures, teammate highlighting while on the map, traps that correctly affect both enemies and teammates, and pickaxe damage is all coming in the next iteration of Playground mode.

“The Playground LTM represents our first step into what a full creative mode looks like in Fortnite,” Epic Games stated in its announcement via Reddit, and it certainly looks like the game is well on its way there, if the mode can remain online long enough for players to test it out. Unfortunately, there is no planned return date for Playground mode, so it may be down for quite some time.

Fortunately, all of this back-and-forth maintenance should soon culminate in a permanent mode for “Fortnite: Battle Royale.” Previously, Epic Games had confirmed via Reddit post that the team is “working on a version” where Playground can be retained as a regular “mode,” rather than a limited-time option.

For now, if you want to spend some time in Playground mode, you’ll need to wrap things up ahead of when the plug is pulled on July 12. Hopefully its return will go without a hitch this time.