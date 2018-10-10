You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited Time Mode

By

Brittany's Most Recent Stories

View All

Epic Games has launched “Fortnitepatch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players.

Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time Mode,” says Epic of the funky new twist on King of the Hill. There will be two teams of fifty players, which means plenty of participation is guaranteed. Five dance floors will spring up on the map when the storm is not actively moving.

Players must bust out an emote when no enemies are around to raise a disco ball, then capture it for their team. Additional players mean faster capturing rates. When the floor is captured, it will fill the team’s “dance bar” until an enemy comes to break up the party or the storm begins moving. When a team fills its dance bar, they’ll be pronounced victorious.

Save the World mode enthusiasts will get a new weapon in the form of the Quad Rocket Launcher. It can fire four rockets rapidly, one after the other, and can be found as both Epic and Legendary variants in chests, Vending Machines, and Supply Drops.

The patch also includes a selection of various bug fixes and a listing of performance issues that have since been resolved. “Fortnite” is currently in the middle of Season 6, which just introduced a series of new skins as well as pets for the first time.

Popular on Variety

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Lena Waithe's Message to Women: 'Stop Giving a S--- What Other People Think'

  • Tom Hardy'Venom' film premiere, Arrivals, Los

    'Venom' Cast on That Tongue: 'It's Beautiful,' 'It's Gross'

  • Seth Meyers Reveals Question He Would

    Seth Meyers Reveals the One Question He Would Ask Trump

  • Bradley Cooper'A STAR IS BORN' Premiere

    Bradley Cooper on Getting Gaga: 'There Was No Movie Without Her'

  • James Bond 25: Stars Weigh In

    Who Should Play James Bond Next?

  • Rachel Brosnahan

    Rachel Brosnahan on Emmy Win and 'The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Season 2

  • Colin Jost and Michael Che70th Primetime

    Emmys: The Good, The Bad and the WTF - Watch Video

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited

    'Fortnite' Patch 6.02 Introduces Disco-Themed Limited Time Mode

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

  • Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB Release ‘Star Wars: Project

    Lucasfilm’s ILMxLAB to Release ‘Star Wars: Project Prog’ on Magic Leap in December

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

  • SuperData Arena Is A New Media

    SuperData Arena Is A New Media Measurement Tool for Game Publishers

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

  • Acclaimed Farming Sim 'Stardew Valley' Coming

    Acclaimed Farming Sim 'Stardew Valley' Coming to iOS in October

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

  • Sir-Annoy-O and 'Hearthstone's' History of Annoyance

    Sir-Annoy-O and 'Hearthstone's' History of Annoyance

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

  • Nintendo Stealth Launches 'Souped-Up' 'The Legend

    Nintendo Stealth Launches 'Souped-Up' 'The Legend of Zelda' on Switch

    Epic Games has launched “Fortnite” patch 6.02 for all platforms, which includes a disco-themed new Limited Time Mode for Battle Royale players. Disco Domination is the Limited Time Mode, which players can enjoy in the game’s Battle Royale portion. “Break out your best moves and take control the dance floor in this new Limited Time […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad