You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Nintendo Confirms ‘Fortnite’ for Nintendo Switch

By

Alex's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite: Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT.

This story is developing.

Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the Los Angeles Convention Center. Twitch’s official coverage of the event began in earnest Sunday afternoon.

Follow all of Variety‘s E3 2018 coverage, which includes breaking news, original interviews, and hands-on impressions, right here.

More Gaming

  • Super Smash Bros.: Ultimate

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Smash Bros. Ultimate' for Nintendo Switch

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Nintendo Confirms 'Fortnite' for Nintendo Switch

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • 'Killer Queen Black' Coming to Nintendo

    'Killer Queen Black' Coming to Nintendo Switch This Year

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • Fire Emblem: Three Houses

    Nintendo Announces 'Fire Emblem: Three Houses'

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • E3 Trailer: 'Super Mario Party' Coming

    E3 Trailer: 'Super Mario Party' Coming to Nintendo Switch

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • 'Overcooked 2' Coming to Nintendo Switch,

    'Overcooked 2' Coming to Nintendo Switch, PC, PS4, Xbox One

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

  • 'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' DLC Coming in

    'Xenoblade Chronicles 2' DLC Coming in September

    “Fortnite” releases on Nintendo Switch today, June 12, Nintendo confirmed at E3. The game will be available to download at 10 a.m. PT. This story is developing. Nintendo held its E3 press conference on June 12 at 9 a.m. PT. The 2018 Electronic Entertainment Expo takes place this week, from June 12 to June 14, at the […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad