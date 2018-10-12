Watch Ninja Play ‘Fortnite’ With Ellen DeGeneres

Popular “Fortnite” streamer Tyler “Ninja” Blevins took some time off on Thursday to fly to Los Angeles and tape an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

You will be able to catch me on tomorrow's @TheEllenShow !!! Tune in :D pic.twitter.com/JrxGnO02mx — Ninja (@Ninja) October 12, 2018

Ellen isn’t really into video games, but when she found out streamers can make millions of dollars a year playing “Fortnite,” she joked she wanted in on the lucrative gig. Ninja reportedly makes more than $500,000 a month streaming the popular battle royale game on Twitch. He told Forbes most of that money comes from Twitch Prime subscribers who donate to his channel and from his nearly 19 million subscribers on YouTube.

“This morning I went out and I bought myself an Xbox and I’m gonna be rich,” Ellen joked in the segment.

Of course, she needed someone to teach her the “Fortnite” basics, and that’s where Ninja came in. The two chatted briefly about his career, then sat down to play. Spoilers — it doesn’t go well.

Ninja made headlines earlier this year when he streamed himself playing “Fortnite” with rappers Drake and Travis Scott, and NFL player JuJu Smith-Schuster. The broadcast broke a Twitch record at the time with over 600,000 concurrent viewers. He broke that same record again months later during a charity event in Las Vegas.

Since then, Ninja has increasingly become a mainstream celebrity. He’s the first Twitch streamer to reach 10 million followers and the first professional esports player featured on the cover of ESPN The Magazine. He also recently appeared in the new Samsung Galaxy commercial with Travis Scott.