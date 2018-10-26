You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

‘Fortnite’ Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

By

Brian's Most Recent Stories

View All

It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like.

Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, in what we’re sure will be a long line of “Fortnite”-themed blasters. The Fortnite AR-L Blaster, which is inspired by one of the many weapons used in the game, will sell for $50 when it hits on June 1. It includes rapid-fire motorized blasting and flip-up sights, a ten-dart clip and comes with 20  darts.

Funko’s lines of toys for “Fortnite” were supposed to hit shelves next week, but even the retailers couldn’t wait to put them on sale so you can find them now at Wal-Mart and Gamestops. They include a line of traditional Funko figures (5 Star Omega in full battle armor, Zoey with bandages, Moonwalker with Slurp Juice, Love Ranger armed with an Impulse Grenade, and Tomato Head with a Chug Jug), a line of Pint Size Heroe two packs (Pathfinder/Highrise Assault Trooper, Ranger/Zoey, Funk Ops/ Tomato Head, Omega/Valor, Raptor/Elite Agent, Black Knight/Red Knight, Rex/Tricera Ops, Cuddle Team Leader/Ghoul Trooper, and Moonwalker/Burnout), a Vynl line (Cuddle Team Leader and Love Ranger are a Vynl, and Rex and Tricera Ops), Pocket Pop! keychain line (Dark Voyager, Moonwalker, Highrise Assault Trooper, Tower Recon Specialist, Skull Trooper, Black Knight, Omega in full armor, Raptor, Brite Bomber, and Rex), and finally two Pop! figures (Rex and Dark Voyager).

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they have any form of Battle Bus for playing or storing.

Popular on Variety

  • Sarah Paulson, Jamie Lee Curtis and

    Jamie Lee Curtis, Sarah Paulson on the Scariest Horror Scene of All

  • House of Cards

    'House of Cards' Showrunners Address Kevin Spacey's Absence

  • Alfonso Cuaron Roma Variety Cover Story

    Director Alfonso Cuaron on Recreating His Childhood Memories for 'Roma'

  • Natalie Portman

    Natalie Portman’s Step-by-Step Guide to Toppling the Patriarchy

  • Tiffany Haddish: Not Being Yourself Makes

    Tiffany Haddish: Trying to Be Somebody You're Not Will Make You 'A Bitter-Ass Bitch'

  • Emma Gonzalez and George Clooney attend

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Violence: 'There's Nothing to Stop This From Happening to Anyone'

  • Regina King Power of Women

    Regina King on the 'All-Inclusive Sisterhood' Happening Now

  • Lena Waithe Power of Women

    Emma Gonzalez on Gun Control Misconceptions: 'We Are Pro Second Amendment'

  • Regina King Variety Power of Women

    Regina King Says Men Can Help Fight for Women's Rights

  • Tiffany Haddish Variety Power of Women

    Tiffany Haddish on Who Inspires Her Most: 'Me, Honey'

More Gaming

  • 'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko

    'Fortnite' Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • 'Red Dead Redemption 2:' Your Guide

    'Red Dead Redemption 2:' Your Guide

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • TwitchCon Keynote Emphasizes Building Community, Introduces

    Twitch Adds 235,000 Streamers to Revenue Program in 2018, 6,800 Partners

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • How to Find 'Red Dead Redemption

    How to Find 'Red Dead Redemption 2's' Poisonous Trail Treasure

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack

    Ninja Is Getting His Own Soundtrack Thanks to Record Label Astralwerks

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • Epic Games Gets $1.25 Billion Investment

    Epic Games Gets $1.25 Billion Investment From KKR, Six Others

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

  • Pro 'CS:GO' Player 'Forsaken' Receives 5-Year

    Pro 'CS:GO' Player 'Forsaken' Receives Five-Year Ban For Cheating

    It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like. Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad