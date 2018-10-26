‘Fortnite’ Nerf Blaster Hits 2019, Funko Figures Available Now

It was inevitable, and actually already announced, that popular battle royale shooter “Fortnite” would be getting a tidal wave of merchandise in the coming year, and now we’re starting to see what some of the final products look like.

Earlier this week, Hasbro showed off its Monopoly: Fortnite Edition game as well as the first, in what we’re sure will be a long line of “Fortnite”-themed blasters. The Fortnite AR-L Blaster, which is inspired by one of the many weapons used in the game, will sell for $50 when it hits on June 1. It includes rapid-fire motorized blasting and flip-up sights, a ten-dart clip and comes with 20 darts.

Funko’s lines of toys for “Fortnite” were supposed to hit shelves next week, but even the retailers couldn’t wait to put them on sale so you can find them now at Wal-Mart and Gamestops. They include a line of traditional Funko figures (5 Star Omega in full battle armor, Zoey with bandages, Moonwalker with Slurp Juice, Love Ranger armed with an Impulse Grenade, and Tomato Head with a Chug Jug), a line of Pint Size Heroe two packs (Pathfinder/Highrise Assault Trooper, Ranger/Zoey, Funk Ops/ Tomato Head, Omega/Valor, Raptor/Elite Agent, Black Knight/Red Knight, Rex/Tricera Ops, Cuddle Team Leader/Ghoul Trooper, and Moonwalker/Burnout), a Vynl line (Cuddle Team Leader and Love Ranger are a Vynl, and Rex and Tricera Ops), Pocket Pop! keychain line (Dark Voyager, Moonwalker, Highrise Assault Trooper, Tower Recon Specialist, Skull Trooper, Black Knight, Omega in full armor, Raptor, Brite Bomber, and Rex), and finally two Pop! figures (Rex and Dark Voyager).

Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like they have any form of Battle Bus for playing or storing.