Epic Games Is Working on Controller Support for ‘Fortnite’ Mobile

Fortnite Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games is working to enable controller support on the iOS and Android versions of its hugely popular battle royale game “Fortnite,” it said in a State of Mobile Development post on Friday.

The studio said it’s begun testing various controller setups and it will give fans a status update when it gets the feature to a better state.

It also outlined a number of other changes in the works. Players will soon have more control over the game’s HUD, as Epic is giving them the ability to enable or disable elements at any given moment. The studio is also adding editable visibility settings for most elements, along with grid snapping.

People with certain high end mobile devices can soon play “Fortnite” at 60 FPS, the developer said. “We’re doing some validation on devices to make sure they can maintain a high level of performance over multiple games without overheating,” it said. “You’ll be able to drop into matches with more clarity than before and save those crisp plays to share with your friends!”

Major performance improvements for Android 7 and some older operating systems are also on the way, including a reduction to the amount of memory the game takes up. For iOS players, Epic said it’s changing how its “shader cache” system operates to reduce size and impact on memory.

Finally, Epic is working to reduce the game’s update size and said it wants to put out smaller patches in the future.

“Fortnite” launched on mobile platforms earlier this year. It’s reportedly made $300 million in its first 200 days on the App Store and is now earning $2.5 million a day on iOS alone.

