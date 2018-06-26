Poll: ‘Fortnite’ Players Spend Average of Nearly $85 on Cosmetics

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All
Fortnite: Battle Royale
CREDIT: Epic Games

Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU.

LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying in-game items for the first time. Most of the money (58.9%) was used to buy new characters. Emotes or dance moves were the least expensive, making up only 9.52% of the total cost.

“The interesting thing about ‘Fortnite’s’ in-game purchases is that there is no tangible advantage or benefit in owning the purchased items,” LendEDU said. “Players that have not spent money on the game are competing on equal footing as those that have bought ‘Fortnite’ items.”

Nearly one-fifth of people surveyed (20%) said they didn’t know their purchases won’t give them an advantage during a match. The vast majority (80%) knew their purchases were merely cosmetic, but they spent the money anyway.

“I would continue to spend if there’s something I really love, like a particularly funny emote or cool skin (outfit),” “Fortnite” player Whitney Meers told LendEDU. “It’s the same amount as a cup of coffee and I get one of those a day, but the pleasure from a fun emote or piece of gear can potentially last as long as I keep playing ‘Fortnite.'”

“It’s totally worth it for me, but on the other hand, I played with someone who said he had dropped over $200 on the game, which seems a little much. He said he vowed not to spend any more,” Meers added.

“Fortnite” made over $300 million across all platforms in May alone, up 7% from April, according to market intelligence company SuperData. The majority of that growth came from consoles, while mobile and PC revenues were flat compared to the previous month.

Popular on Variety

  • A Night in the Writers' Room

    Variety's 'A Night in the Writers' Room' - Drama Panel (Full Video)

  • Jeff Goldblum, Bryce Dallas Howard and

    'Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom' Team on Expanding the 'Jurassic' Universe

  • Top Female Directors

    Female TV Directors Talk Navigating a Male-Dominated Trade

  • Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for

    Watch Brie Larson’s Speech Calling for More Critics of Color

  • Mandy Moore and Darren Criss- Variety's

    Actors on Actors: Mandy Moore & Darren Criss (Full Video)

  • Jason Blum

    Jason Blum on Who's Scarier: Roger Ailes or Michael Myers?

  • Debra Messing Actors on Actors

    Debra Messing Says She Was Forced to Wear Fake Breasts by a Hollywood Exec

  • Jessica Biel (L) and Alison Brie

    Alison Brie Explains How Working With Women on ‘Glow’ Changed Her Body Image

  • Tiffany Haddish John Legend

    Watch John Legend Break It to Tiffany Haddish That All Famous Singers Take Steroids (Actors on Actors Preview)

  • Exclusive: ‘Lethal Weapon’ Co-Stars Fighting Caught

    Exclusive: Watch The On-Set Drama Between ‘Lethal Weapon’ Stars Clayne Crawford and Damon Wayans

More Gaming

  • Fortnite: Battle Royale

    Poll: 'Fortnite' Players Spend Average of Nearly $85 on Cosmetics

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • Australian Classification Board Currently Reviewing "We

    Australian Classification Board Currently Reviewing 'We Happy Few' Ban After Appeal

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • 'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Gets Nintendo

    'Mario Kart 8 Deluxe' Gets Nintendo Labo Support

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • 'Dead Cells' Now On Mac And

    Action-Platformer 'Dead Cells' Now on Mac and Linux, Price Increase on the Way

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • 'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments

    'Cyberpunk 2077' Series Dissects Pivotal Moments From E3 2018 Trailer

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • Overwatch

    Blizzard Granted Patent for 'Overwatch' Scoring Method

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

  • Nightclubs Are Coming To 'GTA Online's'

    Nightclubs Bring New Music to 'Grand Theft Auto Online's' Los Santos in July

    Nearly 70% of “Fortnite” players have spent money on in-game purchases, paying an average of $84.67 for a variety of emotes, cosmetics and more, according to a new poll from student and personal loan marketplace LendEDU. LendEDU recently surveyed 1,000 “Fortnite” players about their in-game spending habits. It found nearly 37% of players were buying […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad