‘Fortnite’ Devs Remove Controversial Infinity Blade

Epic removed a controversial new item from its massively popular “Fortnite” following criticism from players over the late-game weapon’s overpowered nature.

Epic announced the removal of the Infinity Blade this morning in an apologetic tweet from the official “Fortnite” Twitter account. “We messed up and rolled out the Infinity Blade overpowered / without good counters, especially in the end game,” reads the statement. “The Infinity Blade has been Vaulted and we are re-evaluating our approach to Mythic items. Thanks for calling us out on this!”

The Infinity Blade, based on the titular sword from Epic’s “Infinity Blade” series, was first teased last week as part of an update that would bring swords and a melee-focus to the largely shooter-centric “Fortnite.” But the weapon proved too powerful, bestowing players with near one-hit killing strength in close combat and the ability to break down any player-built structure. What’s more, with each Infinity Blade kill, the player would see a chunk of their health restored.

Players and professional gamers widely criticized the item’s inclusion in the game since the update went live on Dec. 11. In response to news of the nerf, many are taking to Twitter to celebrate.

“Sword vaulted. We did it!” writes professional “Fortnite” player FaZeCloak.

“Couldn’t be more relieved to see the sword vaulted in “Fortnite,”” writes caster Jack “CouRage” Dunlop. “In games, it’s super key to balance around things that are not only fun to play with but also play against. It wasn’t ever fun to fight the sword. Grateful to Epic for admitting they messed up. Wonderful news.”