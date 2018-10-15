First ‘Fortnite’ In-Game Tournament Set To Begin This Week

The first “Fortnite” in-game tournament, which is open to players of all ages and skill levels, is set to begin Oct. 16.

With the release of patch v.610, the game’s new In-Game Tournaments mode, located in the Events section in “Fornite Battle Royale,” players can compete alongside others of all backgrounds, including professionals, for prizes and other goodies.

There will be a series of tournaments each with their own date and times, where players begin with a blank slate over and over again. All players will begin with the same score and then compete to earn as many points as possible by eliminating opponents or achievement high placements. By playing well, competitors will be matched with others close to their ability level.

There will be a target score to reach during each tournament, and reaching said score will net participants a special pin to celebrate their accomplishments. These pins may allow some players to advance further in tournaments or qualify them to take home prizes in the future.

Players will compete as equals, no matter if they’ve chosen to play on console, PC, or mobile devices, so it won’t matter which platforms those who decide to compete choose, as everyone will be on equal ground. According to Epic Games, this allows the company to “place a single shining spotlight onto the world’s best players” as well as increasing the prize pools and “player exposure.”

The official tournament schedule, with dates in NA, EU, BR, Asia, and OCE regions, can be found via the official “Fortnite” site via Epic Games, with the solo Alpha Tournament held from Oct. 16 through Oct. 21. The next date will be the Beta Tournament for duos, running Oct. 23 through Oct. 25. That doesn’t leave much time to practice, but there are dates through Nov. 30 for some of the competitions for those interested in jumping in.