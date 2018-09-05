‘Fortnite’ High Stakes Event Coming Thursday

“Fortnite” is getting a new event Thursday, according to a tweet from the official “Fortnite” Twitter account.

In the latest event, High Stakes, players will take on the role of jewel thief, as revealed by Epic Games at PAX West in Seattle, held this past weekend.

The event originally was slated for Wednesday release, until Epic Games tweeted that there’s a delay due to a “critical controller issue,” moving the release of the v5.40 update and High Stakes to Thursday.

Due to the discovery of a critical controller issue, we’ll be moving the release of v5.40 and High Stakes to Thursday September 6. — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) September 4, 2018

High Stakes includes a new game mode called The Getaway, in which teams will compete against each other, attempting to steal a crystal llama from a single safe and get it back to their respective getaway vehicle before the other teams, according to a clip on Fortnite’s official Twitch.

It’s obvious from the promotion and screenshots surfacing that High Stakes is bringing new cosmetic items, like the fancy white suits and masks show in Epic’s tweet. But players will also have a new weapon. Well, kind of. The grapple gun is more of a tool than a weapon.

Epic games showed off the Grappler via Twitch and it looks like a plunger that shoots out so the player can maneuver around, pulling them to another building or to higher ground.

More details for High Stakes and the new Getaway mode are likely to come when Epic Games releases patch notes, so stay tuned for updates.