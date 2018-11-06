‘Fortnite’ Adds Monsters With Team Terror Mode

You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

CREDIT: Epic Games

Epic Games released the latest patch for its hugely popular battle royale game “Fortnite” on Tuesday, adding a shiny new weapon, a limited time mode, and more.

The new weapon is the Heavy AR and it packs a punch, according to Epic. It’s the first new weapon added to the game since the introduction of the Quad Launcher last month. It’s available in Rare, Epic, and Legendary variants and it can be found in floor loot, chests, vending machines, and supply drops.

Meanwhile, the limited time mode, called Team Terror, takes two teams of 32 players and mixes them with Cube Monsters. The teams must work to eliminate the opposition while monsters spawn throughout the map. They’ll also appear each time the storm closes in. Normal Cube Monsters can drop weapons or ammo, while gold variants drop Legendary items.

Fortnite’s” Blitz limited time mode returns this week as well. It’s a faster-paced version of battle royale, with matches typically lasting 15 minutes or less. This is due to the storm circle closing in faster than normal.

Epic announced on Monday it’s also bringing NFL outfits to “Fortnite” this week. Players can buy and customize up to eight in-game outfits in the Battle Royale Item Shop starting on Friday, Nov. 9 at 4 p.m. PT/7 p.m. ET. Each one can be modeled after any of the 32 NFL teams. Players can even pick their own number on the back between 1 and 99.

“Fortnite’s” Save the World campaign is getting some new additions as well, including two new heroes and the Candy Corn LMG.

The full 6.22 patch notes are available on Epic’s website.

