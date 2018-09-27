‘Fortnite’ Season 6: Darkness Rises is Here Just in Time for Halloween

The sixth season arrived for “Fortnite: Battle Royale” Thursday with Halloween vibes just ahead of October, and Epic Games shared all the details in a news post.

Darkness Rises claims to be full of “frights and delights” and sure enough, there’s some new areas for players to check out. There’s the wailing woods, “the corruption of the cube” and even a Haunted Castle to explore. Corrupted areas have Shadow Stones scattered about, which should be consumed to “uncover their power.”

Of course, with a new season comes a new battle pass. This one is still 950 V-bucks (about $10) but comes with over a hundred new goodies.

Pets are one new feature coming to battle pass users who level up and unlock Bonesy, Scales, and Camo— adorable creatures who will come along for the ride but won’t be assisting (these are “passive companions,” according to Epic).

A new battle pass also means more weekly challenges to earn more rewards.

For this season’s battle pass, players will automatically receive two exclusive in-game outfits: Calamity and DJ Yonder.

There’s also some new skins perfect for Halloween. Fable, a little red riding hood inspired outfit, Nightshade, a jack-o-lantern with a twist, and Dire, a male character who eventually becomes a full-on werewolf/ninja hybrid. There’s also Dusk, which looks like a vampire skin, and Giddy-Up which is a parody of the Halloween costume trend in recent years where it looks like the person is riding a llama. How long until someone makes this an IRL Halloween costume?