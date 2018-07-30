The Android Version of ‘Fortnite’ Might Not Be On Google Play (Report)

By

Stefanie's Most Recent Stories

View All

Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play.

Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA Developers. After that, the game will reportedly ask people for some security permissions it states are necessary “to install any app outside of the Play Store.”

Right now, people who want to download “Fortnite” on iOS from the Epic Games site are redirected to the App Store. If the game is being offered on Android via the Google Play Store, it’s odd that the setup process isn’t the same.

But, not offering “Fortnite” on Google Play also makes some sense. The PC version is not on Steam, the largest digital distributor of PC titles. It’s not on other popular digital games retailers like GOG.com or Green Man Gaming. It’s only available via Epic’s website. These retailers have large audiences and normally help a game’s visibility, but “Fortnite” doesn’t really need assistance. It currently has over 125 million players across multiple platforms and has made over $1 billion in revenue in the last year. But, Epic loses about 30% of its profits on iOS thanks to Apple’s App Store rules, XDA Developers said. By keeping “Fortnite” off Google Play, the Epic can keep all of the profits from in-app purchases.

Variety reached out to Epic to confirm whether or not this report is true. It doesn’t have any comment to make at this time on the rumors, a spokesperson said.

Popular on Variety

  • 'Better Call Saul' Star Bob Odenkirk

    Bob Odenkirk on the Final Transformation of Jimmy to Saul in 'Better Call Saul'

  • Charmed Comic-Con

    'Charmed' Stars Want to 'Convert Some of the Nonbelievers' After Reboot Backlash

  • Exclusive - All AroundMandatory Credit: Photo

    'Riverdale' Cast Weighs in on Possibility of 'Chilling Adventures of Sabrina' Crossover

  • John Krasinski

    John Krasinski Wants an 'Office' Reunion

  • 'Star Trek: Discovery' Team Talks Casting

    'Star Trek's' Alex Kurtzman on What Makes a Good Spock

  • Suicide Squad Harley Quinn

    How Tapping a Female Writer for the Harley Quinn Movie Changes 'Everything'

  • Fear the Walking Dead Comic Con

    'Fear the Walking Dead' Cast Talks Inclusion: 'It Just Makes Sense'

  • Best of the Floor

    Comic-Con 2018: Best of the Floor

  • lebron james - youtube

    LeBron James Will Be an NBA Owner, Possibly NFL, Too, Says Business Partner

  • Bo Burnham Elsie Fisher Sundance Variety

    Gucci! How 'Eighth Grade' Got Their Catch Phrase

More Gaming

  • The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might

    The Android Version of 'Fortnite' Might Not Be On Google Play (Report)

    Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play. Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA […]

  • Monster Hunter: World

    'Monster Hunter: World' Sales Lead to Capcom's Most Profitable First Quarter

    Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play. Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA […]

  • Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World

    Korea Wins 'Arena of Valor' World Cup

    Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play. Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA […]

  • 'Portal 2' Co-Writer Jay Pinkerton Back

    'Portal 2' Co-Writer Jay Pinkerton Back at Valve

    Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play. Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA […]

  • Check Out This 'Fortnite' Laser Tag

    Check Out This 'Fortnite' Laser Tag Experience in the U.K.

    Epic Games’ hugely popular free-to-play battle royale game “Fortnite” is launching on Android soon, but when it does it might not be on available on Google Play. Wording hidden in the source code of “Fortnite Mobile’s” web page suggests fans will have to download and install the game via a web browser, according to XDA […]

More From Our Brands

Access exclusive content

© 2018 Penske Media Corporation

ad